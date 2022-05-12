Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 11-1-22

NOVEMBER 1, 2022, regular meeting

Present were President Malia Lewis, Dan Heintz, James Posch, Jodi Sourini, and Beverly Wright. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer.

A student from Roxboro Middle School expressed dissatisfaction with the ninth-period WIN (Whatever I Need) class that requires students to spend 45 minutes using the computer program, Edmentum. She said the mandatory class does not provide enrichment or intervention and that she would prefer to work independently during that period. She also said she felt that her complaints were not being heard and that middle school students need to be able to voice their concerns and be heard.

A Roxboro Middle School parent also criticized the unproductive nature of using a 45-minute computer program at the end of the school day. She complimented the student presenter. The parent also encouraged the board to consider allotting more time for public comments or for comments to be read into the record at the board meeting.

Ashawn Sims was recognized for his numerous college scholarship offers for academic excellence, social responsibility, and football. His awards total nearly $3 million in scholarships.

AP scholars were recognized and commended for earning college credit. Maxwell Frey was recognized as a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

The Cleveland Heights High School Academic Challenge Team was recognized for winning the local tournament. They are scheduled to compete against Our Lady of the Elms and Wickliffe High School in April, 2023.

Tiger Team Members of the month were recognized.

Superintendent Kirby announced that AFS Intercultural Programs recognized Heights High as one of the top 75 AFS schools in the country. Two AFS students are participating in this program at Heights this year.

President Lewis congratulated Mr. Gainer and the finance department for receiving a Certificate of Achievement in Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 2021-2022 school year.

Superintendent Kirby explained that the progress made in instruction for all students enrolled in health classes was supported by a partnership with LifeAct and the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center. LifeAct provided lessons on stress management and suicide prevention. The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center focused on bystander intervention, healthy relationships, and consent, coercion, and assault.

In October, twelve Heights High students attended and participated in workshops at the Mental Health and Safety Summit hosted by the Kevin Love Fund.

President Lewis stressed the importance of social and emotional learning to assist students and families, as evidenced by the programs that Superintendent Kirby discussed.

The board approved purchase orders that had not been filed appropriately. Mr. Gainer clarified that the board vote was necessary because the orders were out of compliance, and each order exceeded $3,000. He explained that 1) any request for funds must go through the correct approval process or it will be out of compliance; 2) a purchase order that does not follow the approval process is not an obligation of the district and is out of compliance with the state auditor’s regulations, and 3) special board approval is required to approve any funds above $3,000 that did not follow the correct approval process.

On October 31, Ms. Lewis attended an executive committee meeting of the State Board of Education to discuss State Board Member Brendan Shea’s resolution that opposes federal expansion of Title IX’s protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. Ms. Lewis said that the resolution’s language contains misleading statements about parental rights and does not benefit children in any way. The executive committee will continue to discuss proposed amendments and new versions on Nov. 14.

Board members will be visiting the new, college-level, robotics class at Monticello Middle School.

Teachers have received training to pilot new English/English language arts textbooks and materials in K-12 classrooms.

All K-12 families were asked to complete the postsecondary planning system survey by November 4.

The next board meeting will be a work session Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the board of education offices. The board will hold a board retreat on Nov. 19 at the Tri-C Corporate College Conference Center.

LWV Observer: Rosemarie Fairman.

