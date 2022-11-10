LEI offers creative December programs

December is full of opportunities for kids of all ages to create. at Lake Erie Ink: a writing space for youth (LEI).

Up first is Paper Making on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 4–5:30 p.m., followed by Lantern Making as part of the Coventry PEACE Campus Lantern Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10.

A Puppets and Poems program will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 4–5:30 p.m.

And, during winter break, students in grades two through five can participate in Creative Play Day sessions filled with hot cocoa, creative activities, and craft making Dec. 28 through Jan. 4, from 9:30 a.m. till noon.

LEI believes there are many different ways to express what we see and experience in the world, and invites children and teens to discover something new with LEI this winter.

To learn more about LEI's programs, sign up for its e-newsletter, or to explore volunteer opportunities, visit lakeerieink.org.