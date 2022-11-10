Dec. 3 light fest will set Grandview aglow

On Saturday evening, Dec. 3, to celebrate the beginning of winter, the entire length of Grandview Avenue will glow with hundreds of luminaries.

The 10-person team of neighborhood volunteers, who launched the Grandview LightFest event last year, invite Heights residents from other neighborhoods to visit the street after dark to enjoy the lights.

"The luminaries transform our neighborhood for one night,” said Andrea Crabb, who helped spearhead the event. “They line both sides of the street from Cedar to North St. James and create a magical winter village, and we want as many people as possible to enjoy it.”

The volunteers who produce the LightFest (which is underwritten by a Neighborhood Mini-Grant from Future Heights) organized five other community-building events in 2022.

Calling themselves the Grandview Luminaries, they are dedicated to making Grandview Avenue a cohesive, resilient community.

“We’re all about community-building,” said Emily Waldel, who designed and set up the group’s website, www.grandviewluminaries.com. “We plan seasonal events to strengthen our neighborhood and foster fun and friendship.”

Grandview Avenue connects Cedar Road and North St. James Parkway in the Cleveland Heights' Cedar Fairmount neighborhood.