Coventry Holiday Fest is Dec. 10

The holiday season just doesn't feel the same without some "Big Fun" on Coventry—so, as part of Coventry Village's 8th Annual Jingle Bell Holiday Shop, Steve Presser, the impresario behind the beloved Cleveland toy shop, will be back for the event with retro gifts, knick-knacks, collectibles, vintage neon letters and more for sale.

The Holiday Shop will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Grog Shop and BSide Lounge (2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.).

It's part of the Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Holiday Festival in Coventry Village.

Coventry Road will be aglow with decorative lights and festive characters walking about and taking photos with festival visitors, including the Grinch and Olaf. Santa will also be on the move, taking in the live music hosted at various venues along the street.

Made Cleveland (1807 Coventry Road), a brick-and-mortar and online hub for more than 100 local makers, will be open, and will offer cookie-decorating and make-your-own stocking activities.

At 2 p.m., the Coventry Village Library (1925 Coventry Road) will feature author Tricia Springstubb. She'll present her new book, Looking For True, a story about two unlikely friends who bond over their shared compassion for a dog.

The Holiday Shop will feature a curated assortment of products from more than 50 artisans and vendors, spanning two floors. Vendors will include Mac's Back's-Books on Coventry, Breadheads Breadery, My Turquoise Kitten, Little Babet, Elle Sky Ceramics, Space Cadet, Puff N Stuff, Dark Lantern Studios, Li’l Boîte Pâtisserie, Everarbor, Brooke’s Bath Shop, and CCSatchelKnits.

Products will feature homewares, clothing, jewelry, toys, holiday foods and pastries, glassware, fine art, ceramics, and bath and skincare items.

Artist and philanthropist Debbie Apple-Presser will also be at the Holiday Shop, representing Planet Joy, a collaborative art studio for those with developmental disabilities. She will have tea towels, umbrellas and more from these talented individuals, available for purchase.

At 3 p.m., a Lantern Festival, an event for all ages, hosted by the Coventry Village merchants association, will take place at the Coventry PEACE Park campus. Lantern making will begin at 3 p.m., then an early-evening lantern procession will head through the park and down Coventry Road. A holiday sing-along and free hot cocoa will wrap up the event.

That evening, at the Grog Shop, Lea Marra & The Dream Catchers will perform a special concert dedicated to their holiday EP release. The concert will also feature local musicians Sugar Mules and Morning Bird. Doors open at 7 p.m., with live music beginning at 8 p.m. Concerts at Grog Shop are all ages. Tickets for this concert are $8.