Cedar Lee businesses host holiday drives

Rudy's Pub, at 2191 Lee Road, is hosting its annual sock drive through Dec. 18.

The business is accepting donations of new socks for children and adults.

Across the street, at 2180 Lee Road, CLE Urban Winery is a 2022 drop-off location for Toys for Tots. New, unwrapped toys can be donated at CLE through Dec. 14.

That evening, 4–8 p.m., the toy drive will culminate in a free-to-attend event at CLE, featuring holiday cheer, raffle prizes, live music, and complimentary refreshments.