Apply now for 2023 Neighborhood Leadership Workshop Series

FutureHeights is accepting applications for its 2023 Neighborhood Leadership Workshop Series (NLWS). The program teaches strengths-based community-building skills in a cohort model that allows participants to connect with other engaged residents and stakeholders in Cleveland Heights.

The majority of program graduates go on to serve in leadership capacities in their neighborhood groups and other organizations across the city.

The deadline to apply for the 2023 cohort is Jan. 13, 2023. (The 2022 cohort filled up ahead of the application deadline, though, so don’t delay in applying, if you are interested.)

The workshops will take place on Sundays, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 26, March 12, and March 26, 3–6 p.m. at Coventry PEACE Campus. Participants are expected to commit to all five sessions, both to get the most out of the program, and to build a strong cohort with their fellow participants.

For Cleveland Heights community members who are interested in learning more about NLWS, information sessions will be held, via Zoom, on Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 14, and Jan. 4, at 4 p.m. Prospective applicants will have an opportunity to converse with program manager Sarah Wolf about NLWS, and what they can expect to get out of this year's cohort, should they apply and be selected.

Since the program began in 2015, more than 90 Cleveland Heights community members have completed the workshop series. In the last three years alone, the program has had 32 graduates. Participants represent, on average, eight different Cleveland Heights neighborhoods per cohort, ranging from college students to retirees, providing a representative balance in cultural and ethnic identities, and a wide variety of professional or activism-based backgrounds. This level of participant diversity yields cohorts that can learn together, and learn from one another.

No previous leadership experience is required to participate in NLWS.

For more information about NLWS, including how to apply and and how to register for an upcoming information session, send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org, or visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs/nlws/.