What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Wikipedia Edit-a-thon. Have you ever wanted to contribute to the world’s largest free source of information? We will help you create a Wikipedia account and show you how to make edits. No experience is necessary. Soon you will be adding your research skills to this amazing resource. For ages 6 to 18.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m.

Online Graphic Design Alternatives. If you're interested in pursuing graphic design, trying free online programs might be a great place to start. This program will explore the basics of websites such as Canva, Pixlr, and Vectr. Registration required.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Monday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m.

Noble Picture Book Appreciation Society Presents: A Book "Tasting." The Society cordially invites families to "taste test" some of new and classic picture books. Attendees will have a chance to sample several picture books and provide star ratings, and even write a short review of favorites, to share with other Noble readers. Light refreshments will be served. Registration required.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Friday, Nov. 11, all day

Fall Centerpiece Kits. Entertaining this fall, or looking for the perfect hostess gift? This kit contains everything you need to give your dining table some pizzazz this fall, and beyond. Registration required.