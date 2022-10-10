UH band performs free concert Nov. 6

The University Heights Symphonic Band (UHSB) will perform its annual fall concert on Sunday, Nov. 6, 3:30 p.m., at John Carroll University's Dolan Science Atrium.

As always, admission to the concert, and parking, will be free.

UHSB will perform concert-band classics from Holst, Reed and Sousa, as well as new music from Reineke and Mackey.

This concert will also mark the premier performance of a new piece, "Doylestown March," by Jay Westfield, a member of UHSB.

UHSB is in its 53rd season, and now under the direction of its fourth music director, Devlin Pope.

The atrium is in the university building that is closest to Fairmount Circle—the building directly behind where the band performs its outdoor summer concerts. Seating will be available in the lower and upper concourses.