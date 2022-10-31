Heights Arts Holiday Store opens Nov. 4

This year's Heights Arts Holiday Store will be open Nov. 4 through Dec. 30.

“The Heights Arts annual Holiday Store offers a unique shopping experience for people seeking special gifts made by local artists," said store manager Heather Patterson. "We strive to display carefully curated works, and enjoy helping you find the perfect personalized gift.”

The holiday store has celebrated local artists for more than 20 years, and has expanded during that time.

The 2022 shop features approximately 120 artist contributors—chances are, some of your neighbors might be among them.

This year's participating artists are:

Bobby amd Danielle Allen, Patti Austin, Jeffrey Balazs, Kristin Barnes, Annie Becker, Jess Bennett, Sue Berry, Paula Blackman, April Bleakney, Melissa Bloom, Patricia Bolgar, Davon Brantley, William Brouillard, Linda Brown, Malik Burpo, Catherine Butler, Andrew Cari, Nicole Carroll, Jamey Christoph, Barbara Claas, Kristen Cliffel, Martha Cliffel, Benita Cullinan, Sandra Curry, Susan Danko, Catherine Davies Paetz, Karin Marleen Dijkstra, Bonnie Dolin, Megan Dull, Dylan Eddy, Gene Epstein, Shari Escott, Marjorie Falk, Betsy Fallon, Katie Ford, Al Fuchs, Susan Gallagher, Patricia Garmhausen, Bernadette Glorioso, Jane Godfrey and Sondra Radcliffe, Zac Gorell, Gretchen Goss, Leslie Greenhalgh, Sharon Grossman, J. Allon Hall, Thomas Hanger, Abbey Hansen, Melissa Hintz, Marianne Hite, Jeneen Hobby, Alyson Hollobaugh, Jimena Horta, Pat Isenstadt, Lari Jacobson, Michelle Janosky, Jalonda Jones-Singleton, Amelia C. Joynes, Dylan Kamalay, Tricia Kaman, Larry Kasperek, Lori Kella, Ursula Korneitchouk, Scott Kraynak, Coretta Kutash, Elaine Lamb, Michael Lau, Cherie Lesnick, Janet Luken, Nancy Luken, William Mahon, Claire Marks, Stephanie Miller-Davis, Erica Montejo, Joyce Morrow-Jones, Robert Muller, Joan Neubecker, Wayne Niemi, Lynn O’Brien, Jenniffer Omaitz, Karen Koykka O’Neal, Michelle Pajak-Reynolds, Lori Pastor, Pamela Pastoric, Cass Penegor, Shayna Pentecost, Jane Peterson, Maryann Posch and John Gulyas, Halle Preneta, Elizabeth Prindle, Qandle Qadir, Tom Ream, Marty Resnik, Natalie Rich, Jamie Richey, Rick Rollenhagen, Robert Romeo, Carmen Romine, Danielle Rueger-Miroewski, Sue Schieman, Sharon Schlesinger, Lisa Schonberg, Genevieve Schwartz, Charles Schweigert, Renee Sentilles, David Shafron, Eric Silverman, Susan Skove, Christopher Owen Smith, Abby Star, Ellen Strong, Mark Sudduth, Maureen Sylak, Carol Thombs, Bedel Tiscareno, Jeremy Tugeau, Guangshen Wang, Jean Wendland Porter, Will Wilson, Mark Yasenchack, and Taryn Zwolinski.

For the collector, many artists contribute yearly. For those seeking new talent, new artists participate every season.

Items include wearable art, collectable décor, custom Judaica, hand-crafted cards, one-of-a-kind ornaments, and, of course, paintings, prints, photographs, and other traditional "wall art."

Gift-seekers and art lovers are invited to visit the store frequently, as new work is continually added.

For more information, visit www.heightsarts.org, call 216-371-3457, or stop in to the Holiday Store, 2175 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights.