Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 10-11-22

OCTOBER 11, 2022, regular meeting

Board President Malia Lewis and Board Members Dan Heintz, James Posch, and Beverly Wright were present. Jody Sourini was not present. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting ran for one hour and eight minutes.

Cleveland Heights resident and former school board member Eric Silverman asked for clarification regarding the percentage of taxes the board of education would receive from the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project and other projects initiated by the City of Cleveland Heights.

Superintendent Kirby announced that 1,329 students received perfect attendance during the first month of the 2022-23 school year. She will continue to recognize students with perfect attendance at board meetings.

The IT department has a new coordinator. IT is continuing the smart board upgrades, assisting Curriculum and Instruction in piloting new ELA (English language learners) applications, and working to coordinate with the new MetroHealth clinic at the school.

A teacher or staff member from each of the schools was recognized for outstanding commitment and awarded a Tiger Team celebratory plaque.

Heights High senior Maxwell Frey is a National Merit Semifinalist and senior Ashaun Sims has been offered 15 full scholarships

Two Heights High 9th graders, Chelsea Gipson and Meghan Marshall on the Superintendent’s Student Cadre, presented athletic successes of the various sports teams and other achievements. Mr. Heintz recognized and congratulated Ms. Marshall for a CH-UH “first” as the first female on the Heights Freshman Football Team to sack the other team’s quarterback.

The high school’s theme for this year is “believe.”

The board approved a consent agenda.

The Homecoming Parade on Sept. 16 successfully drew over 1,000 spectators. On Sept. 17, 10 alumni were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Mr. Gainer appreciated Ohio State Representative Bishara Addison contacting him about Ohio House Bill 290, the “Backpack Bill,” so that he could explain the impacts of the bill on the Heights schools and on public education. [Ms. Addison, appointed last spring to complete Janine Boyd’s term, represents Cleveland Heights, University Heights, Shaker Heights, and parts of Cleveland]

As part of his Three Things presentation, Mr. Gainer explained the impact of millage rollbacks from House Bill 920, the difference between effective and voted millage, and how these affect the levy cycle.

For a future Three Things, Mr. Posch requested a presentation on how tax collection differs between residential and commercial property. Also, he would like to hear more about state laws on TIFs (Tax Incremental Financing) and what the city can do without school district approval. He felt that many citizens are unaware of this information.

President Lewis read a prepared response opposing the State Board of Education resolution, written by State Board Member Brendan Shae and titled, “A Resolution to Support Parents, Schools and Districts in Rejecting Harmful, Coercive and Burdensome Gender Identity Policies.” The resolution, scheduled for a vote on Oct. 12, has been returned to committee. Shae’s resolution has been opposed by several other members of the State Board of Education and several Ohio School Boards. The board responded favorably to Mr. Lewis’s piece, but Mr. Posch proposed a few amendments, which the board approved. Ms. Lewis agreed to rewrite and update her statement. [Mr. Shae was elected in November 2020 to represent State Board of Education District 5]

Upcoming meetings include a work session on Oct. 18. The next regular board meeting will be Nov. 1.

LWV Observer: Rosemarie Fairman.

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage:www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the menu; on BoardDocs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.” Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.