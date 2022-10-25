Beaumont wins back the golden racquet

Each year, the Beaumont School and Cleveland Heights High School varsity girls' tennis teams compete to bring home the “golden racquet.”

The tenth annual matchup took place at Cain Park on Oct. 4, with the Beaumont Blue Streaks beating out the Cleveland Heights Tigers 4-1.

The trophy, a tennis racquet painted gold, will reside in the Beaumont trophy case until the teams meet next year.

Beaumont head coach Mike Pellechia was feeling uneasy the entire match, even after Beaumont took a 2-0 early lead, early thanks to Maggie Brady taking first singles, and Lilly Dixon winning a hard-fought match at second singles.

“We had the early lead last year, and Heights came back and took the match,” said Pellechia.

Beaumont secured the victory when the second doubles team of Sarah Wolf and Payge Dague defeated Jose Naypaver and Leslie Villeda, followed by a third singles win from Haley Scott.

The Heights first doubles team of Libby Warren and Leela Manne edged out Beaumont in two sets, 7-6, 7-6, to score the lone point for Heights High.

“It’s always exciting to bring the golden racquet home for the year,” said Pellechia. “I am proud of how the girls played, and can’t wait for next year’s match.”