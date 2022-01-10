What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.

Cleveland Heights Eco Fair. Join Heights Libraries, the Cleveland Heights Green Team, and FutureHeights for the second annual Eco Fair. Learn more about sustainable living from local organizations, and participate in fun activities for all ages in Coventry PEACE Park.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

Local History Program: Mid-Century Modern Architecture in Cleveland Heights. Today there is a renewed interest in postwar and mid-century modern architecture. These residences tell a unique story of important housing trends, both in their distinctive architectural styles and in the emergence of modern subdivisions to meet explosive housing demands. This program will explore mid-century modern and other housing styles of the 1950s, '60s and '70s, exploring their historic context, defining features, and improvements and repairs specific to these homes.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m.

Be Internet Awesome: Youth Internet Safety and Digital Citizenship. This program will cover the basics of Internet safety and digital citizenship though games, interactive activities, and take-home material to aid in preparing kids to live in an increasingly online world. Best for kids ages 8 and up. Registration required.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Friday, Oct. 21, all-day pickup

Mulled Apple Cider Kits. This take-home kit contains everything you need to make and enjoy a delicious drink—a small jug of cider, spices, and a mug. Just take it home, and heat everything up on the stove. Registration required.