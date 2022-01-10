Heights Hall of Fame inducts 10

On Sept. 17, the Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 Heights High graduates into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame (HOF), as part of homecoming weekend.

The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix '04, Al Carr '84, Diana Cohen '97, Nancy Eppler-Wolff '71, Tenessa Gonzalez-Jennings '98, Habbebah Rasheed Grimes '95, Stan Silverman '65, Jerome White '88, Juliana Woda '92, and James Wyban '69.

Addressing their families, friends, and current Heights High students, each member of the new 2022 Hall of Fame cohort shared how their experiences at Heights shaped their successful futures.

Inductee Habbebah Rasheed Grimes recalled feeling, as a young child, uncertain of her own potential—until she came to CH-UH schools and met caring teachers who believed in her.

"I felt that love start to chip away at that crushing weight. My desire for all Heights scholars, for young people all across this nation, is that adults will show you that you have every right to rise, to shine, to be immaculate and brilliant," said Rasheed Grimes.

Each inductee was paired with a current Heights High student, who had an opportunity to get to know the alum, and then introduced the honoree at the ceremony.

Peter Bendix is the general manager of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays. At age 37, he is among the youngest to hold that position in the league.

Al Carr was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2007, after a 20-year career in telecommunications. He is currently serving his third term representing the state's 18th District.

Diana Cohen, concertmaster of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra since 2012, performs in concerts across the globe. She is founder and co-artistic director of the acclaimed ChamberFest Cleveland, and ChamberFest West in Calgary.

Nancy Eppler-Wolff is a sought-after expert and author in the field of child development. She has been in private clinical practice in New York City for more than 25 years.

Tenessa Gonzalez-Jennings is an Emmy Award-winning executive producer for E.W. Scripps in San Diego. She also won a prestigious National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence in Television award in 2021.

Habbebah Rasheed Grimes is CEO of Positive Education Program (PEP), leading a staff of 450 professionals committed to supporting healing in children. Crain’s Cleveland Business named her one of its 2022 Women of Note.

Stan Silverman, dean and professor emeritus at The University of Akron, and president of Human Resource Decisions Inc., has trained thousands of students, employees and executives in workplace leadership.

Jerome White, a longtime art educator in CH-UH district schools, is a dynamic community artist and activist. His recent commissions include the Heights HOF mural, and a series for Cleveland’s historic League Park.

Juliana Woda is a lab manager, experiment designer, evaluator and consultant. She is co-founder of Clarametyx, a company that combats antibiotic resistance.

Jim Wyban developed SPF (specific pathogen-free) shrimp, and is the world’s foremost authority in the field. His work transformed the industry, adding $225 billion to the global shrimp economy.

Now in its 42nd year, the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame honors individuals for their outstanding accomplishments and service to their community.

Since 1981, a total of 431 Heights High graduates have been inducted into its Hall of Fame.