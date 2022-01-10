Heights Eco Fair is Oct. 8

The second annual Heights Eco Fair will take place on Oct. 8, noon to 4 p.m., at Coventry PEACE Park.

The Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT) again has partnered with Heights Libraries, FutureHeights, and the Coventry Village Special Improvement District (CVSID) to host the fair.

“The Heights Eco Fair was conceived as a space where we could connect Heights residents with all of the amazing resources that we have in the area to support a more environmentally friendly lifestyle,” explained Natalie Elwell, CHGT co-founder. “The fair is designed to raise awareness about issues and solutions, opportunities to volunteer and contribute to ongoing efforts, and to spark ideas for new collaborations.”

The lineup of exhibitors and partners is extensive and organized in four categories: Sustainable Living; Healthy Living; Eco Kids; and Swap Zone, where residents will have the opportunity to bring their unwanted, but in working condition, CDs, video games and DVDs, as well as children’s books. They can swap or take media and books. Leftovers will be recycled by GreenDisk, or donated to organizations in need.

The fair will also feature performances by local artists, healthy and sustainably sourced food for purchase, a community bike ride organized by Bike Cleveland and the Heights Bike Coalition, and yoga and dance in the park.

“One major addition to this year’s program is an art exhibit by CH-UH High School students,” noted Elwell.

About 250 students have been working on upcycle-art projects since the start of the school year, utilizing materials from within the school building that would otherwise have ended up in the trash. Visitors will get a chance to view the students’ works of art and vote on their favorites.

“It is evident from their classroom discussions that environmental issues weigh heavily on the minds of our students," said Sarah Cooper, Heights High studio art teacher. "It is empowering for them to make a small impact in the amount of waste that would have ended up in a landfill. I think that working to create an exhibit for the Eco Fair has really helped students in our Heights community to think differently about what 'trash' is.”

“This event provides a fun, connective, and inspiring place for our community to join us in learning about how to live more equitably," commented Mallory Kent, executive director of CVSID. "With businesses all over our district that cut down on plastic, participate in neighborhood cleanups, support sustainable and local shopping, and keep a vibrant resale/vintage cycle going, we're happy to have the Eco Fair in our neighborhood.”

“The Eco Fair is a fantastic community-building event where Heights residents can participate in hands-on activities that can increase their awareness of sustainability practices, while introducing them to a wide variety of vendors with expertise in earth-friendly techniques and pro-tips,” said Sarah Wolf, community-building programs manager at FutureHeights.

"People of all ages from all across the Heights and beyond will find something that connects with them at the fair," said Elwell, "be that artful expressions of love and concern for the planet, gathering or disseminating information on sustainability, offering eco-friendly services, swapping goods, sharing tips for naturally healthy lifestyles, or finding comfort in a collective of people working and living to make the world a better place."

Visit www.chgreenteam.org for a complete list of activities, exhibitors, performances, and parking information. Those interested in volunteering at the event can sign up online.