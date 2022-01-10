Disciples Christian Church offers monthly community meals

Since August 2008, Disciples Christian Church has been hosting a community meal on the fourth Thursday of each month (with the exception of November, when it moves to the third Thursday).

The event brings together church members and neighbors from the community to share a meal and fellowship. All are welcome.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, coordinator Sandy Taylor-Welch changed the normal routine, providing “to go” home-cooked dinners that guests could come to the church parking lot to pick up.

The dinners are always available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This past summer, with a tent erected in the church’s courtyard, guests had the option of eating under the tent or taking the meals to go.

Starting on Thursday, Oct. 27, the meals will be served indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (depending on the COVID risk level), and “to go” dinners will also be available.

Disciples Christian Church is located at 3663 Mayfield Road, in Cleveland Heights. For additional information, call 216-382-5344, or visit the church’s website, www.discipleschristian.org.