Correcting the record on Doan Brook

I am writing in response to Bert Stratton's opinion, "Hey, where's my lake?" (Heights Observer, September 2022.) He made a number of points which were either misleading or simply factually inaccurate, and which bear correcting.

The author takes issue with restoring Horseshoe Lake to, as he puts it, a "primordial" natural environment. Obviously, nobody is advocating goatskin lean-tos as a return to the natural environment, as Stratton suggested. When we talk about restoring a natural environment, it is specifically about mitigating those problems that artificially created reservoirs can cause, and being careful and intentional when we make significant alterations to existing ecosystems. It is expressly not a slippery slope on the way to eschewing modern life and returning to our agrarian pre-historic roots.

Stratton's comments regarding Cumberland Pool and the Cleveland Museum of Art belie further ignorance of the actual issues facing the Doan Brook Watershed. Man-made structures are not inherently at issue here; the central problem is that human activity can have serious, negative, and long-term effects on local environments and the humans who inhabit them. When this is the case, we should reasonably revisit those old choices and ask ourselves, "Hey, do we think maybe there's a less destructive alternative we could consider?" Nobody is seriously suggesting demolishing the Cleveland Museum of Art; incidentally, it is also not an ecological hazard. It is not a fish-migration barrier; it is not continually filling with sediment; invasive, non-native plants do not proliferate around it and require active management. These issues are, however, abundant in Horseshoe Lake.

To the author's remark that "nobody ever . . . lost her life in a flood in the history of Shaker Lakes," a man did actually lose his life to flooding of the Doan Brook in 1975, after being caught in the flood and swept under a culvert near East 105th Street and East Boulevard. A second drowning occurred during flooding in July 1990. Granted, these deaths predated the ubiquity of the Internet, and the author may be excused for not discovering this in a cursory Google search; however, records of this have been preserved through the Doan Brook Watershed Partnership, in The Doan Brook Handbook.

It is difficult to agree with Stratton's proposition that the flooding of an apartment building is a reasonable sacrifice to make in order to preserve a reservoir that no longer serves the purpose for which it was built. I doubt that the residents of that apartment building share his views. Regardless, this is an explicitly misleading statement by Stratton: Although that specific apartment building may indeed be impacted by flooding, it is not the only structure at risk. Major flooding along Cedar Hill, and of University Circle, has occurred (non-exhaustively) in 1901, 1956, 1959, 1962, 1975, 1976, 1990, 1994 and 2018.

Everyone, of course, is entitled to their own opinions on the future of Horseshoe Lake. However, the author's bad faith arguments and fractured logic are nothing if not disheartening. If he simply happens to like the view of Horseshoe Lake's north bank, that he sees out his front window, that's a valid perspective. If he believes that the ecological and hydrological consequences of the reservoir can be mitigated, that's a valid perspective.

Unfortunately, Stratton's opinion simply employs slippery-slope fallacies, appeals to fear, and cherry-picks facts to dissemble whatever his actual motivations for wanting to preserve the Horseshoe Lake dam might be.