CH seeks resident input on ARPA funds via survey

The city of Cleveland Heights is asking residents how they would like it to spend its remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

A public input form (survey) posted on the city's website, clevelandheights.gov/arpa, asks residents to prioritize areas of investment, and suggest specific ways in which the funds might be spent.

Cleveland Heights received $38.8 million ARPA state and local fiscal recovery funds. Of that total, $10.84 million has not yet been allocated.

According to the city's website, the other $28.46 million has been allocated as follows:

$10 million to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, so [the city] can continue to provide vital services and make needed capital investments.

$18 million for sewer repairs. The city’s sewers need major repairs, and using ARPA funds to pay for some of them will help lower future residential and business quarterly sewer bills.

$460,000 for premium pay to first responders during the height of the pandemic.





The city has not yet set an end date for the survey.

Residents who lack Internet service can contact CH Council Member Davida Russell (drussell@clevelandheights.gov) to learn how to obtain assistance in completing the survey.