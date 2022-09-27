MetroHealth expands services at CH campus

The MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital, opening Oct. 8, is the latest expansion of comprehensive care provided at MetroHealth's Severance Circle facility.

The new behavioral health hospital will provide inpatient care for people struggling with depression, substance abuse, and more. Outpatient behavioral health services have been offered since July.

Other new additions to the Cleveland Heights campus:

The Red Carpet Care Program provides services for chronically ill and/or frail Medicare and Medicaid patients. It works with primary care providers.

A patient care navigator works with the geriatric patient population. Before patients go home after seeing their primary care provider, the navigator helps schedule specialty appointments.

Medicare Wellness visits with a nurse practitioner are available by appointment on Thursdays and Fridays. Call 216-524-7377 for an appointment.

The pharmacy is now open seven days a week (Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). MetroHealth’s enrollment in the 340B program—which requires pharmaceutical companies to give major discounts to hospitals that serve low-income patients—results in lower prices for everyone who fills their medications through MetroHealth pharmacies, even people with commercial insurance.





Two of MetroHealth’s newest internal medicine/pediatrics attending physicians are Marcus Germany, M.D., and Mary Ryan, M.D. Both joined the staff in 2021, and are accepting new patients of all ages.

“I wanted a career that would allow me to have an adult practice while still treating children,” said Germany, who served as chief resident of pediatrics during his final year of residency at MetroHealth. “I wanted a robust and rigorous pediatrics training.”



Caring for patients whose backgrounds are as diverse as Cleveland Heights itself has been a bonus, said Germany, who sees patients at MetroHealth Cleveland Heights three days a week, and works with the School Health Program at Cleveland Heights High School.



Ryan, a graduate of Beaumont School, is following in the footsteps of her father, Martin Ryan, M.D., an internal medicine physician at MetroHealth.



Like Germany, Ryan wanted a medical practice that allows her to provide care for people across the age spectrum, enabling her to form long-term relationships with patients and their families.



“Cleveland Heights is a great facility, there’s lots to offer,” she said. “It’s really helpful to have the support of so many specialties here, as well as the Emergency Department for people who may need a higher level of care.”

MetroHealth's Cleveland Heights' Emergency Department and medical offices opened in 2016. The inpatient hospital—with 12 single-occupancy rooms for patients needing short hospital stays—opened in 2017.



Among the many services and specialties at MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center are x-ray; CAT scan; lab services; colon cancer screening; allergy shots; dermatology; eye care; sleep medicine; sports medicine; and physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The 3D Mobile Mammography van is on campus on Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The same cancer-screening technology is used at all MetroHealth Breast Imaging sites. Exams take 15 minutes or less. Patients can request a referral by using MyChart or calling 216-957-BRST (2778).



Since 2019, the Bikur Cholim room has provided a place of respite for Orthodox families visiting patients. The 414-square-foot room, which has a refrigerator, microwave oven and warming drawers, is stocked with kosher meals, snacks and beverages provided by Bikur Cholim Cleveland.



Free valet parking at the east entrance (the same side as the Emergency Department) is available Tuesdays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



For up-to-date information about MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center, visit www.metrohealth.org/locations/cleveland-heights.