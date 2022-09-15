Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 8-16-22

AUGUST 16, 2022

Strategic plan update

Treasurer’s report

Present were President Malia Lewis, James Posch, Jodi Sourini, and Beverly Wright. Dan Heintz was not present. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer.

Representatives from groups working on the district’s strategic plan presented progress on goals three (family and community), four (professionals), and five (operational resources) and emphasized the transparency of the plan’s progress.

Goal Three (Family and Community) was presented by Cathan Cavanagh, Nancy Peppler, and Lisa Hunt. In September, schools will develop the means to measure the impact of community partnerships and how they align with school goals. A measurable action plan would connect families to what happens at school and provide families ways to support their scholars. The Noble program is part of the Ohio 21st Century Grants program designed to provide after-school enrichment in math and English, youth development, and family engagement. Extending the program to Oxford Elementary School is being discussed.

Development of the district-wide communication plan is an ongoing process. Parents continue to be encouraged to connect via an Infinite Campus Account where they will be able to complete surveys.

The Community Learning Center at Nobel organized a food bank, backpack distribution, and Friday Fun Events to promote community involvement and connections.

The Educational Equity Policy is accessible from the chuh.org district website under Academics.

Students are encouraged to use the “Say Yes” program for postsecondary planning via their school’s counselor or social worker.

Board members wanted to know if exit interviews were conducted to determine why students left the school district. The group responded that this has not been done and will be considered.

Goal Four (Valued Professionals) was presented by Dr. Lombardo, who announced a $50,000 Educators Rising Ohio Grant awarded to the district by the Ohio Department of Education. It is designed to diversify the teaching staff and is also referred to as the “Grow Your Own Program.” Interview guidelines for hiring staff for the program will align with the district’s equity goals.

The schools will undergo threat assessment training using the MTSS partnership (Multi-Tiered System of Supports Professional Development and Implementation Services). Vulnerability assessment will focus on arrival and dismissal scenarios. The Safe School Advisory Committee includes cleaners and staff.

Goal Five (Operational Resources) was presented by George Petkac and Dr. Christina Bauer. Mr. Petkac presented an overview of maintenance and building projects. The master facilities plans are updated, and a new system has been implemented to track projects and reports. Because the district is approaching the end of the five-year buildings and maintenance plan, decisions must be made so as to keep district facilities functioning well. Present capital improvements include school window projects, the kitchen at Roxboro, and the bus depot. Unfortunately, shortages have delayed projects. The smart panels installation has been delayed while waiting for labor and materials.

Dr. Bauer discussed cybersecurity concerns and a need for security awareness training for users. Security issues exist with Google for Education. Dr. Bauer is evaluating which user groups currently need more training.

Mr. Gainer will present a new financial report in September. He encouraged people to follow the Ohio legislature as it discusses the Ohio Biennial Budget which includes the school funding plan.

Upcoming meetings are a regular meeting on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. and a work session on Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the board of education offices.

LWV Observer: Rosemarie Fairman.

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the menu; on BoardDocs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.” Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools