Cleveland Heights City Council meeting highlights 8-22-22

AUGUST 22, 2022 - special meeting

Clerk of council

Other council action

Committee of the whole

Present were Council Members Melody Joy Hart (council president), Craig Cobb (vice president), Tony Cuda, Gail Larson, Anthony Mattox, Jr., Josie Moore, and Davida Russell, as was Law Director William Hanna. Mayor Kahlil Seren was not present. The meeting ran 12 minutes.

On first reading, council appointed Addie Balester as clerk of council effective Aug. 22. Mr. Mattox voted no.

Also on first reading, council approved replacement pages to the Cleveland Heights Codified Ordinances thus updating the city code through June 2022.

An ordinance approving compensation rates and benefits for members of the Laborers’ Local 860 Laborers’ International Union of North America for the period April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2025, was presented on first reading with no vote.

Council President Hart appointed Tony Cuda to be council’s representative to the Nuisance Abatement Review Board.

An executive session was held to consider the appointment of a public official. Council’s 2023 budget was discussed, to be finalized during a special committee of the whole meeting on Aug. 29. There was also discussion about revising the appointment process as well as the structure and responsibilities of boards and commissions, with discussion to continue at the Administrative Services Committee meeting Aug. 29.

LWV Observer: Jill Tatem.

Meeting packets, legislation, and other information can be found on the city website at: https://www.clevelandheights.com/1142/2021-Agendas-and-Minutes

Videos of council meetings can be viewed on the “City of Cleveland Heights, OH” YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClevelandHeightsOH