ARPA Funds Survey Weekend aims to boost CH resident input

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 has designated $38.8 million to the city of Cleveland Heights.

To date, the city has allocated ARPA funds to: lost revenue ($10 million), sewer repair ($18 million), first responders ($460,000), local businesses ($1 million), Noble Road ($2 million), and Taylor Road ($2 million).

The remaining balance ($4.54 million) could be spent in a variety of ways. The city of Cleveland Heights has posted a survey on its website, asking residents to weigh in on where they would like those funds to be used.

While many Cleveland Heights residents are able to complete the survey from home, Cleveland Heights City Council Member Davida Russell learned through her "You Talk, I Listen" series that not all residents have access to the Internet, computers, or similar devices that would enable them to participate in the survey. “I want everyone in the city to have a chance to be heard in this important process,” said Russell.

This weekend, Russell, other CH council members, and local businesses and organizations are hosting an ARPA Funds Survey Weekend, in an effort to remove barriers to participation. They'll be offering residents assistance in filling out the survey.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents will be able to complete the survey at Central Bible Baptist Church (2285 Noble Road), Noble Food Deal (2230 Noble Road), Noble Neighborhood Library (2800 Noble Road), Start Right Church (977 Caledonia Road), Urban City Codes (at Lee and Mayfield roads), Starbucks (3093 Mayfield Road), RawHair Solutions Salon & Spa (2070 S. Taylor Road), Boost Mobile (2175 S. Taylor Road), Ohio DMV (2173 S. Taylor Road) New Champion Barber Shop (2064 S. Taylor Road), Tommy’s (1824 Coventry Road), and FutureHeights (2843 Washington Blvd.).

On Sunday, Sept. 18, residents will be able to fill out the survey at Masterworks Automotive (1789 S. Taylor Road), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; at Calvary Hill Baptist Church (2222 N. Taylor Road), noon to 3 p.m.; and at United Temple Church – The Tabernacle (14284 Superior Road), noon to 6 p.m.

Volunteers from State Farm (on Mayfield Road), LGBTQ Community Center of Greater Cleveland, Ohio Alliance For Community Education, and Ohio Coalition Of Labor Union Women will also be helping in the effort.

Residents with access to the Internet, who wish to complete the survey on their own, can do so online at www.clevelandheights.gov/civicalerts.

Residents who need assistance, who are not able to visit a participating location on Sept. 17 or 18, are invited to send an e-mail to FutureHeights (swolf@futureheights.org), or to Council Member Russell (drussell@clevelandheights.gov, or councilwomanrussell@gmail.com for non-city business).