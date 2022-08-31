What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Thursday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.

Coventry Village Author Series - An Evening with W. Dennis Keating. Emeritus Professor Keating will present his newest book, Cleveland and the Civil War, a detailed account of the active role the city played in national events before, during and after the Civil War. Keating is the past president of the Cleveland Civil War Roundtable. A book signing will follow the presentation. Registration is required.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Thursday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Books Unite Us: Censorship and You. Book challenges are on the rise around the U.S. and here in Ohio, and they often target youth literature that reflects diverse identities and experiences. What can parents, educators, community members, and families do to support inclusion and access to diverse materials? This event will help you build your advocacy toolkit as Heights Libraries welcomes panelists from the ACLU of Ohio, the LGBT Community Center, and Colors + Youth. Strengthen your skills and become an advocate for diverse voices and inclusion in your community. Recommended for adults and teens, this program is part of Heights Libraries' Banned Book Week celebrations. Registration is encouraged.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m.

Back-to-School Bash. Join in an evening of snacks, crafts, and games, and play for a chance to win cool back-to-school supplies. Visit the Noble library's Children’s and Teens’ reference desks to learn about exciting fall programs, and registered before they fill up. Check out the back-to-school selfie station, available all month, and show off your favorite back to school looks. Registration is required.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Monday, Sept, 12.

Take and Make Bonsai Starter Kit. Learn the Japanese art of bonsai care. Each kit contains everything needed to bring the joy of growing bonsai into your life. Kits will be available beginning at 1 p.m. Registration is required.