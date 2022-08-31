Sewer district seeks input on Horseshoe Lake project

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, in partnership with LAND studio, is seeking resident input for its Doan Brook Restoration Near Horseshoe Lake project.

This project will remove Horseshoe Lake Dam, a failing earthen dam constructed more than 170 years ago, restore Doan Brook to its natural state, and the free-flowing stream corridors will be planted with trees and native vegetation. This will help manage stormwater throughout the watershed, reducing flooding along area roads and downstream.

Along with the sewer district's work, the design team has an opportunity to work with the cities of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights to develop a park plan with other key stakeholders. LAND studio leads and initiates public space projects in Northeast Ohio, and has an active role in facilitating conversation with key stakeholders for this project.

We want to create an improved, safe and natural asset for the community that eliminates the risk of a failing earthen dam.

Everyone is welcome to respond to LAND studio's survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Doan_Brook_Restoration. Those without Internet access can contact the sewer district's customer service team at 216-881-6600 to participate.

Additional opportunities for resident input will continue with guided hikes of Doan Brook watershed this fall and additional community meetings in December. The design team will continue to work on this project throughout 2023 and construction will begin in 2024.

Additional information about this project is available at www.neorsd.org/DoanBrook.