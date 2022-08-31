Heights High Homecoming Parade returns to Lee Road

The Homecoming Parade, a communitywide celebration of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, will return this September after a three-year hiatus.

The parade will kick off the 2022 Homecoming Weekend celebrations on Friday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m., marching north on Lee Road from Fairfax Elementary School to Tullamore Road.

All school groups, clubs and teams are invited to participate, as are area nonprofits that want to show their support for Tiger Nation.

The parade will be followed by a football game at 7 p.m., against Lorain.

Community residents are invited to line Lee Road to watch the festivities. (The space in front of the Lee Road Library is an especially good viewing area for young families.)

The Wine Spot will serve as another viewing venue, hosting a special Meet and Greet for the 2022 Heights High Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame inductees. That ceremony will take place on Saturday morning at the high school.

Also on Saturday, Heights High will hold an open house, from 10 a.m. until noon, for those who would like to tour the building.

Cleveland Heights Mayor Khalil Seren is among the community leaders who will serve as judges for the parade, as student groups seek to break the district's Transportation Department's long winning streak as best parade performer.

Local artist and district parent Shannon Morris is designing a unique trophy, to be handed down each year, from one winning group to another.

Lee Road, from Tullamore Road to Clarendon Road, will be closed to traffic on Sept. 16, from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Scarborough Road, from Stratford Road to Lee Road, also will be closed that evening, beginning at 4:30 p.m., so that marching groups can gather on the street. (Please share this information with neighbors, and check the city's and police department’s social media for updates and reminders.)

The 2019 parade boasted more than 900 participants representing 36 school groups, complete with costumes, floats, dance routines and tons of school spirit. The 2022 parade is sure to be just as exciting. For additional information, or to register to participate, send an a-mail to hocoparade@gmail.com.