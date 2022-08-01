Deadline is Sept. 9 for UH's rubbish/recycling survey

The official “University Heights Residential Rubbish and Recycling Collection Survey” hit mailboxes last month. All households are encouraged to participate and let their voices be heard.

The deadline to complete the survey is Sept. 9. The survey is also available online via a link at www.universityheights.com.

The Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District, in partnership with Resource Recycling Systems, is surveying residents regarding collection services to assist the city of University Heights in future decisions pertaining to collection methods, costs, efficiency and safety.

This survey was written by industry professionals at no cost to the city.