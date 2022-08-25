Bremer Fisher joins team at University Heights City Hall

Deanna Bremer Fisher, the former publisher of the Heights Observer, has joined the team at University Heights City Hall, and she’s bringing more than 20 years of public service experience with her.

Bremer Fisher began work in mid-August as the new Executive Assistant to the Mayor for Special Projects.

“I aimed high when I recruited Deanna for this position,” said University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. “She has a ton of experience. Deanna works hard and gets things done, and I am thrilled she is on board.”

Bremer Fisher is currently the interim administrator for the Heights Schools Foundation. She will continue in that role part time while also working at UH City Hall part time. Later this year, Bremer Fisher will transition to working full time for the city of University Heights.

Prior to joining the Heights School Foundation, Bremer Fisher worked for 14 years as the executive director of FutureHeights. In that position, she launched the Heights Observer community newspaper, produced the Heights Music Hop, and created the nonprofit's Community Capacity-Building and Future Homes programs.

She previously worked as director of marketing and development for the Cleveland Restoration Society.

“I am very excited to join the team at University Heights and work with Mayor Brennan,” Bremer Fisher said. “I’m looking forward to bringing my knowledge of community development to the city to lead in a variety of special projects, including working with Power a Clean Ohio to reduce our carbon footprint.”

At UH City Hall, Bremer Fisher succeeds Ben Schaefer, who accepted a position with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.