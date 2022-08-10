Noble Gardeners' Market opens Aug. 6

Noble Gardeners' Market 2022 (NGM) will open on Aug. 6 for the first of eight consecutive Saturday mornings at the mini-park at Noble and Roanoke roads. Open from 10 a.m. to noon on each market day, NGM provides a hyper-local opportunity to sell fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables to neighbors and other market-goers. The date of this year's final market will be Sept. 24.

Anyone who grows fruits or vegetables in their backyard or in a community garden is welcome to sell, for a couple of weeks or for the entire eight-week season.

Cut flowers and potted plants can be sold at the market, but processed foods cannot be sold.



Sellers, who are not required to live in Cleveland Heights, provide their own tables or ground cloths, and must be able to make change for their customers. Buyers should bring small bills and coins to help support their neighbor-sellers.

Most sellers harvest that morning for the market, so buyers will find the freshest produce outside of their own backyards.

Parking is free at the meters on the street and in the city parking lot across Noble Road. There are no utilities or restroom facilities on site.



NGM is staffed by volunteers, and vendors are not charged for table space.

The primary goal of the market is to foster community by bringing together people with common interests. Folks share growing and cooking tips, stories about grandparents who grew their own food, and dreams of future gardens. The community is made richer through these growing friendships, and healthier from eating this homegrown produce.

NGM follows Ohio's current mask and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19. As of July 1, Cuyahoga County was experiencing medium transmission levels (yellow in the state’s rating system). Participants should gauge their own needs for infection protection and mask accordingly.

For additional information, visit www.nobleneighbors.com, or send an e-mail to nobleneighbors@gmail.com.