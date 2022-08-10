Millikin playground offers fun August programs for all

Free summer-fun activities at Millikin playground continue throughout the month of August.

They include an environmental afternoon with a woods walk and art activities on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.; theater games on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., activities with Lake Erie Ink on Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m., a concert with Cory Michael on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.; Wiz Bang Circus on Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m., and 10K Movement demonstrating and teaching hip-hop dance on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. (All activities have rain dates.)

For additional information on these August activities, and a look ahead to September’s, send an e-mail to cpankhurst@ameritech.net or robinkoslen@gmail.com.

Millikin playground is located at 1700 Crest Road, and all are welcome.