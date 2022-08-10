Millikin playground offers fun August programs for all
Free summer-fun activities at Millikin playground continue throughout the month of August.
They include an environmental afternoon with a woods walk and art activities on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.; theater games on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., activities with Lake Erie Ink on Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m., a concert with Cory Michael on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.; Wiz Bang Circus on Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m., and 10K Movement demonstrating and teaching hip-hop dance on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. (All activities have rain dates.)
For additional information on these August activities, and a look ahead to September’s, send an e-mail to cpankhurst@ameritech.net or robinkoslen@gmail.com.
Millikin playground is located at 1700 Crest Road, and all are welcome.
Robin Koslen
Robin Koslen is a mom, grandma, Heights resident, retired teacher, part-time activist, and full-time rebel.