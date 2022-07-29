GardenWalk CH 2022 featured a riot of blooms

GardenWalk CH 2022 (July 16 and 17) provided Heights residents and visitors with the opportunity to tour, for free, more than 40 gardens and yards in Cleveland Heights.

Some of the stops along the tour showcased flowers at their peak bloom time.

Among them were the fleeting but spectacular daylilies, echinacea (coneflowers), and even a water lily, at a garden on Englewood Road, which also featured a raised-bed vegetable garden, espalied apple trees, and a giant bird aviary.

Sharp-eyed visitors might also have spied the baby praying mantis, perched on a daylily bloom.

At a double-yard garden on Cambridge Road, perennials and annuals were everywhere, in pots and in the ground, leading the eye—and feet—along numerous pathways full of color, attracting garden visitors and pollinators, including a hummingbird that the homeowner said returns every year.