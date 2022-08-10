FutureHeights presents 2022 Heights Music Hop Sept. 9 and 10

Music fans will want to mark their calendars for the 2022 Heights Music Hop, Sept. 9 and 10, showcasing musical talent from around the region.

The free music festival, now in its ninth year, will feature performances in three Cleveland Heights neighborhoods.

Shows are planned for Friday evening, Sept. 9, in the Cedar Fairmount Business District, and Saturday evening, Sept. 10, in the Cedar Lee Business District. This year, performances will also take place in the Noble neighborhood, at the Noble Gardeners' Market at the mini-park at Noble and Roanoke roads, on Saturday morning, 10 a.m. to noon.

FutureHeights, Cleveland Heights' nonprofit community development corporation, founded and presents the Heights Music Hop to encourage visitors to experience new, local music in the vibrant, walkable business districts of Cleveland Heights.

This year's performances will take place both inside neighborhood businesses and on outdoor stages throughout the participating business districts.

FutureHeights and the Heights Music Hop are proud to work with sponsor-partners, including Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, the Ohio Arts Council, Arts Midwest, Flaherty & Collins Properties, the city of Cleveland Heights, Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District, Cedar Lee Special Improvement District, and the Heights Observer.

Visit the Heights Music Hop's website, www.heightsmusichop.com, for updates and a full list of participating artists and venues. (Full festival information is still to come.)