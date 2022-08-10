Did Mayor Seren excuse rioting?

Mayor Kahlil Seren’s opinion in the June issue of the Heights Observer ("Pride is insistence in the face of intense resistance") issues an overwrought clarion call for fight, protest and action against an enemy coalition of bigots, theocrats and others who might kill you if you are gay or lesbian.

He describes the United States as if it were Iran, or some other dozen Islamic territories, where speaking about LGBT rights does bring a death sentence.

Because the U.S. Supreme Court has tossed the abortion issue back to the people and their representatives, he then includes the Supreme Court in the enemy category and seems to excuse or expect “rage and riot” against our most vulnerable democratic institution, which would put him somewhere on par rhetorically with the Jan. 6 rioters. He also mentions the earlier “brave humans who put themselves on the line in riots, parades . . . and legal battles.”

The great middle swath of moderates wants to see political compromises in all these “rights” issues. Prominent liberal legal scholars criticized the Roe decision but support the pro-choice policy. Moderates are seeking ethical, moral and social arguments toward a political solution, somewhere in that great range between a ban at conception and allowing abortion of viable babies.

We want more listening and dialogue with people who do not share or understand [one's] point of view, and less fight and protests. No one is being persuaded by a screaming megaphone, protest sign, or the clenched fist. Protests these days often threaten or cause violence; their purpose is to enrage supporters with crusader vehemence.

Mr. Mayor, we want more civil debate and reasoning, and far less “rage and riot."