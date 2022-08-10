CH's Heyer is a 65-year OSU ticket-holder

Friends of Cain Park Board Member Judy Heyer is serious about Ohio State (OSU) football. She's so serious that she told her students during her 32 years on the faculty of Cleveland State University that they could call her anytime day or night, unless it was during an OSU game; that would mean instantly failing the class.

“I encouraged all my students to call me, up to midnight, but game day was non-negotiable,” said 88-year-old Heyer.

Not only were her students warned, one football Saturday a friend needed to tell her something important. “She knew better than to call me during a game, so she sent me a telegram,” laughed Heyer.

OSU football fever started for Heyer 65 years ago, when she was an undergraduate at The Ohio State University.



“For four years I loved every minute of my time there," recalled Heyer, "but most of all football Saturdays. You couldn’t help getting caught up in the hysteria. When I graduated my father said that I should get alumni tickets so he could use them for business."

When the Friends of Cain Park board members were brainstorming raffle prizes for their summer 2022 fundraiser, Heyer thought, "What better grand prize than two tickets to an Ohio State game?”

Until Aug. 20, the $25 raffle tickets can be purchased at www.friendsofcainpark.org/raffle. The winning ticket holder will get two 30-yard-line tickets to the OSU v. Rutgers game on Oct. 1, and a $200 Visa gift card. “I thought it would be nice to add that in for a snack or for a tank of gas!” exclaimed Heyer.

“One of my favorite places in Cleveland Heights has always been Cain Park," said Heyer. "We taught our girls to ride their bikes there. We had family picnics and often took the kids to the kiddie pool. What a treasure."

Heyer said she and her late husband, Jim, moved to Cleveland Heights in the late 1950s because “we knew it was a place that reflected our values for raising a family.”

She remembers the day three years ago when she ran into an old friend who asked if she wanted to join the board of the Friends of Cain Park.

“I jumped at the chance,” Heyer said. “I can’t wait for the Arts Festival and all the great performances. I will continue to help Cain Park in any way I can.”

That includes donating her beloved Buckeye tickets.