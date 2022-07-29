Aug. 31 Crowdsourced Conversation tackles community safety

Crowdsourced Conversations continues on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 6–7:30 p.m., with the third in a series of four discussion-based forums. The focus for the Aug. 31 session will be community safety.

Cleveland Heights and University Heights residents are invited to attend the in-person event at Denison Park’s picnic pavilion (1015 Quarry Drive).

The conversation series utilizes responses from Heights-wide surveys on the discussion topics to inform the small group conversations. Crowdsourcing in this way enables a wide spectrum of perspectives to be considered during each forum.

While traditionally forums feature a panel discussion that allows for audience questions, the organizers of this series wanted to give Heights residents a chance to learn from one another and community-build while focusing on what is actionable by everyday citizens.

The first conversation took place on April 27, at Coventry PEACE Campus, where participants discussed sustainability and earth-friendly practices; the second, on the topic of housing and neighborhood preservation, took place on June 28 at Forest Hill Church.

The final 2022 Crowdsourced Conversation, on the topic of civic engagement, will be scheduled for the end of October.

The forum series is planned as a partnership of FutureHeights' Community & Civic Engagement Committee, the Cleveland Heights Green Team, Home Repair Resource Center, the City of Cleveland Heights the Racial Justice Task Force, Racial Inequity Repair Committee of Forest Hill Church, representatives of Cleveland Heights City Council, and others.

This event series is free to attend; pre-registration is recommended. To learn more about Crowdsourced Conversations #3: Community Safety, and to register, visit futureheights.org/community-safety-forum/.