A correction to the July 'The Victorian' condo article—and the hint of a possible future story

In the July Heights Observer article abut The Victorian, "Owners seek landmark status for CH's first condo," this editor got a few things wrong. (And, in looking into things, I learned much more!)

The article stated, "The Victorian was the first building in Cleveland Heights to be constructed as condominiums." It should have clarified that it was the first to be constructed as a single building housing condominiums.

Further, in condensing the information into a short, single-line headline, even more words were dropped that might have clarified that The Victorian was Cleveland Heights' first condo in a particular category of condo development.

Sara Stashower, a resident of one of the multi-unit condos on Mornington Lane—who grew up in a different condo there—wrote to let the Heights Observer know that that development predated The Victorian by about six years. The Mornington Lane condominiums were built in 1965, while The Victorian was built in 1971.

So—they're both firsts, but Mornington Lane was more first, one could say. The Victorian was the first single-building condo, but Mornington Lane's were the first-built condo units (and, arguably, one of those units, of four condos each, would also have been the first condo building).

Wanting to get it right this time, the Heights Observer ran the whole puzzle by Mazie Adams, chair of Cleveland Heights' Landmark Commission, who had this to say:

"The Victorian was the first condominium building constructed as a single structure in which all the units are contiguous and under the same roof.

"Mornington Lane Condos do pre-date the Victorian, but are in groups of four condos per structure/under one roof for a total of [16] units in four buildings.

"We will make the distinction very clear in the official designation of The Victorian."

Stashower is working on a book about the Mornington Lane condos—I hope she'll share some of their history (and maybe some photos!) with the Heights Observer, whenever she is ready to do so.

Sometimes it takes a village—or more editors—to notice an error, and clarify a very interesting part of Cleveland Heights' housing history.