UH wraps up Summer Concert Series with three August shows

A science-fiction concert and movie doubleheader, a renowned world music band, and a mashup of Klezmer and Motown will wrap up the 2022 University Heights Summer Concert Series this August.

Aug. 4 – Oregon Space Trail of Doom / "It Came from Outer Space": With a sound that can only be properly described as absolute psychedelic madness, Oregon Space Trail of Doom’s rock and jazz jams recall some of the most experimental of the genre.

After the band's 7 p.m. show at Walter Stinson Community Park, concertgoers are in invited to stick around for a showing of the science-fiction classic movie, "It Came from Outer Space."

The evening will be hosted by Leopold and Lenora from WUAB’s "Big Bad B-Movie Show."

Aug. 11 - One World Tribe: Considered by many critics to be North America's premier world music group, One World Tribe offers a musical feast to delight all audiences. The band's musicianship often draws comparisons to artists such as Santana, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

This Afro-beat, funk, Latin, soul and world music extravaganza is a true multicultural ensemble—not just in the music. The group's conscious lyrics and message are backed by the racial and cultural diversity of the individual members, as well.

One World Tribe has performed for more than 30 years. This Aug. 11 show at The Walt will mark the group's first-ever performance in University Heights.

Aug. 18 – Yiddishe Cup: Summer in University Heights doesn’t end until Yiddishe Cup says it does. The band wraps up the city's summer concert season with its annual show at The Walt.

Yiddishe Cup has been playing throughout the United States—at festivals, colleges and Jewish gatherings—since it formed in 1988. The Klezmer music it performs is a hybrid of Eastern European Jewish folk music, American swing, Yiddish theater tunes and Israeli horas. Yiddishe Cup also mixes in Motown music, including a mashup of “Ball of Confusion” by The Temptations and “Tradition” from Fiddler on the Roof.

Planning for the 2023 Summer Concert Series will begin this November.