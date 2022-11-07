Noble Cigar Box Guitar Project returns with free workshop Aug. 8–11

The Noble Cigar Box Guitar Project is back this summer, offering a free cigar box guitar workshop for middle schoolers.

The workshop consists of four sessions, Aug. 8–11, 1:30–3 p.m., at Disciples Church, 3663 Mayfield Road, in Cleveland Heights.

Workshop participants will build their own three-string box guitars from a kit that the organizers provide. They will also learn how a guitar makes music, the basics of playing the guitar, and where cigar box guitars originated. At the end of the workshop, participants will take home the guitars they each built.

In the hands of creative people, cigar box guitars demonstrate how commonplace, throwaway objects can be re-purposed into impressive musical instruments.

Many practitioners say that the first rule of cigar box guitars is that there are no rules. Cigar box guitars are versatile. They incorporate a range of materials—cigar boxes or cookie tins as bodies, and paint can lids or pie plates as resonators. They suit a range of musical styles—rock, jazz, folk, blues.

While the workshop is free, space is limited, and registration is required. To learn more, or to register, send an e-mail to noblecigarboxguitarproject@gmail.com.

Additional information about this year's program, and photos of last summer’s workshop, can be found online at www.noblecigarboxguitarproject.com.



The Noble Cigar Box Guitar Project is a collaboration between Hum & Strum (Cleveland Heights Senior Center) and Noble Neighbors, and is partially funded by a FutureHeights Neighborhood Mini-Grant.