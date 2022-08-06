Cleveland Heights City Council meeting highlights 5-23-22

MAY 23, 2022 – special meeting regarding clerk of council

Present were Mayor Kahlil Seren, Council Vice President Craig Cobb, and Council Members Tony Cuda, Gail Larson, Anthony Mattox, Jr., Josie Moore, and Davida Russell. Also present were Amy Himmelein, clerk of council and finance director; and William Hanna, law director. Council President Melody Joy Hart joined the meeting virtually. The meeting was five minutes long.

Clerk of council

Council approved a job description, compensation, and job posting for clerk of council. They approved a salary grade 19 and salary range from $51,542 to $77,313.

Committee of the whole

At the committee of the whole meeting, Ms. Himmelein described the clerk of council’s duties. Job description, salary range, and hiring process were discussed as were options for temporarily covering the clerk’s duties until a permanent clerk is hired.

LWV Observer: Jill Tatem.

Meeting packets, legislation, and other information can be found on the city website at: https://www.clevelandheights.com/1142/2021-Agendas-and-Minutes

Videos of council meetings can be viewed on the “City of Cleveland Heights, OH” YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClevelandHeightsOH