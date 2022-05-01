Seed banks are open at all Heights libraries

In collaboration with the Cleveland Seed Bank, Heights Libraries is hosting seed libraries at all four branches throughout the summer.

After filling out a short participation form, customers can check out up to five packets of heirloom seeds each month, then grow vegetables and flowers at home.

The Cleveland Seed Bank acts as an independent and accessible source of open-pollinated, non-GMO seeds, and aims to develop a regional alliance of seed savers dedicated to the creation of a locally adapted seed supply. This helps to preserve biodiversity and promote local, heirloom varieties of plants.

Supplies and varieties will vary from branch to branch, so customers are encouraged to stop by each, to explore the available seeds.

Heights Libraries is one of seven library systems in Cuyahoga, Lorain and Lake counties to host seed banks. Others include Cleveland, Rocky River, Shaker Heights and Willoughby public libraries.

“One in five Ohioans is food insecure, meaning they do not know where their next meal will come from and lack access to enough food for an active and healthy lifestyle, as measured by the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” reads a statement on the Cleveland Seed Bank’s website. “Seed libraries offer opportunities to access healthy and affordable food.”



Customers can access the seed banks anytime Heights Libraries branches are open. More information is available online at heightslibrary.org.