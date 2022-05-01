Recyclables and non-recyclables in CH
The following is a list of items that are, and are not, recyclable in Cleveland Heights. To search additional items, visit www.cuyahogarecycles.org.
RECYCLABLES
Plastic bottles and jugs
Aluminum cans
Steel/tin cans
Newspapers
Cardboard
Mixed office paper and junk mail
Glass bottles and jars
NON-RECYCLABLES
Butter/margarine containers
Clamshells
Cottage cheese containers
Flowerpots and planters
Fruit and pudding cups
Plastic coffee pods
Prescription medication bottles
Produce containers
Whipped topping containers
Yogurt cups and tubs
Non-Recyclable Plastic, Vinyl, and Rubber
Durable plastic
Hoses
Outside plastic furniture
Plastic bags (Some grocery stores accept these for recycling.)
Plastic buckets
Plastic cups
Plastic cutlery
Plastic hangers
Plastic plates
Plastic toys
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes
Rigid vinyl
Spray nozzles and pumps
Vinyl siding
Non-Recyclable Paper
Carbon paper
Facial tissues
Napkins
Paper towels
Plastic laminated paper
Sanitary products
Stickers/laminated paper
Thermal fax/receipt paper
Wax paper
Non-Recyclable Packaging
Cat litter containers
Cereal box liners
Compact disc jackets
Empty motor oil and antifreeze jugs
Pet food bags
Pizza boxes
Plastic six-pack rings
Plastic packaging
Styrofoam
Takeout containers
Non-Recyclable Glass
Drinking glasses
Light bulbs
Mirrors
Window glass
Non-Recyclable Metal
Batteries and electronics
Chains
Cords
E-waste/technology trash (Take e-waste to the Cleveland Heights Transfer Station, 2593 Mayfield Road.)
Metal cookware
Metal hangers
Scrap metal
Wires
Other Non-Recyclable Materials
Clothes (Place clothes in your refuse cart that cannot be donated.)
Food and liquids
Yard waste (Dispose of yard waste in kraft paper bags or in tied bundles.)
Collette Clinkscale and Mike Thomas
Collette Clinkscale is the Director of Public Works and Mike Thomas is the Director of Communications and Public Engagement for the City of Cleveland Heights.