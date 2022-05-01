Recyclables and non-recyclables in CH

The following is a list of items that are, and are not, recyclable in Cleveland Heights. To search additional items, visit www.cuyahogarecycles.org.

RECYCLABLES

Plastic bottles and jugs

Aluminum cans

Steel/tin cans

Newspapers

Cardboard

Mixed office paper and junk mail

Glass bottles and jars

NON-RECYCLABLES

Butter/margarine containers

Clamshells

Cottage cheese containers

Flowerpots and planters

Fruit and pudding cups

Plastic coffee pods

Prescription medication bottles

Produce containers

Whipped topping containers

Yogurt cups and tubs

Non-Recyclable Plastic, Vinyl, and Rubber

Durable plastic

Hoses

Outside plastic furniture

Plastic bags (Some grocery stores accept these for recycling.)

Plastic buckets

Plastic cups

Plastic cutlery

Plastic hangers

Plastic plates

Plastic toys

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes

Rigid vinyl

Spray nozzles and pumps

Vinyl siding

Non-Recyclable Paper

Carbon paper

Facial tissues

Napkins

Paper towels

Plastic laminated paper

Sanitary products

Stickers/laminated paper

Thermal fax/receipt paper

Wax paper

Non-Recyclable Packaging

Cat litter containers

Cereal box liners

Compact disc jackets

Empty motor oil and antifreeze jugs

Pet food bags

Pizza boxes

Plastic six-pack rings

Plastic packaging

Styrofoam

Takeout containers

Non-Recyclable Glass

Drinking glasses

Light bulbs

Mirrors

Window glass

Non-Recyclable Metal

Batteries and electronics

Chains

Cords

E-waste/technology trash (Take e-waste to the Cleveland Heights Transfer Station, 2593 Mayfield Road.)

Metal cookware

Metal hangers

Scrap metal

Wires

Other Non-Recyclable Materials

Clothes (Place clothes in your refuse cart that cannot be donated.)

Food and liquids

Yard waste (Dispose of yard waste in kraft paper bags or in tied bundles.)