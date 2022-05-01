June 28 conversation will explore housing and neighborhoods

Crowdsourced Conversations is gearing up for its next discussion-based forum, which will focus on housing and neighborhood preservation. Cleveland Heights and University Heights residents are invited to attend this free community event on Tuesday, June 28, 7–8:30 p.m., at Forest Hill Church, 3031 Monticello Blvd.

This forum series utilizes responses from Heightswide surveys on the various discussion topics to inform the small-group conversations. This type of crowdsourcing introduces a wide spectrum of perspectives into each forum.

While many traditional forums feature a panel discussion that allows for audience questions, the organizers of this series wanted to give Heights residents a chance to learn from one another and build community, while focusing on what is actionable by participants and other residents.

The first session in the conversation series, in which participants discussed sustainability and earth-friendly practices, took place on April 27. The June 28 event is the second of four; the next two Crowdsourced Conversation forums will explore community safety and civic engagement.

This forum series is planned through a partnership of Heights organizations, including the FutureHeights Community & Civic Engagement Committee, the Cleveland Heights Green Team, the Home Repair Resource Center, the City of Cleveland Heights Racial Justice Task Force, the Racial Inequity Repair Committee of Forest Hill Church, and representatives of Cleveland Heights City Council.

Pre-registration is encouraged for each forum in the series. To learn more about Crowdsourced Conversations #2: Housing & Neighborhood Preservation, and to register, visit futureheights.org/crowdsourced-conversations-2-housing/.