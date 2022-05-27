CH honors Niermann O'Neil on her retirement

On May 2, Mayor Kahlil Seren and Cleveland Heights City Council members honored Susanna Niermann O'Neil on her last day of work for the city, and thanked her for her 46 years of service.

Niermann O'Neill began working at CH City Hall in 1976; the building's atrium has now been renamed in her honor.

From left to right: CH Council Member Tony Cuda, Council Member Josie Moore, Council Vice President Craig Cobb, Council President Melody Joy Hart, retired CH City Manager Susanna Niermann O’Neil, CH Mayor Kahlil Seren, Council Member Anthony Mattox Jr., Council Member Gail Larson, and Council Member Davida Russell.