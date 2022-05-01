Celebrate Susanna Niermann O'Neil

To the Editor:

The celebration that was held at Cleveland Heights City Hall on May 2 honored Susanna Niermann O’Neil for her 45 years of service to Cleveland Heights.

The atrium at City Hall now bears her name. Over the years, Susanna worked with and supported many citizens, city employees and city councils. She was always present at council meetings, and made sure all the details were well planned.

One word describes her throughout all of those relationships with so many in Cleveland Heights—that word is grace.

Susanna headed off to a well-deserved retirement on May 2. I wish her all the best as she starts her next adventure in Cleveland Heights.