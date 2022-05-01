What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Saturday, June 4, 2 p.m.

Coventry Village Author Series: An Afternoon in the Park with Dan Chaon. Acclaimed novelist Chaon will present his newest thriller, SleepWalk, a high-speed, darkly comic road trip through a near-future America with a big-hearted mercenary. The event, presented in partnership with Mac's Backs - Books on Coventry, will take place outdoors in Coventry PEACE Park, weather permitting. A book signing will be part of the event.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Sunday, June 26, 2 p.m.

Tech for Kids Workshop: Artificial Intelligence. This workshop will cover the basics of artificial intelligence, data, and ethics with easy-to-understand, hands-on lessons and projects through Code.org's AI for Oceans and Google's Teachable Machine! Open to kids ages 8–12. Registration required.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Friday, June 24, 11:30 a.m.

Pollinator Parade. Bees, bats, and butterflies—oh my! Pollinators support the ecosystem, helping food and flowers grow. Let's celebrate them with a Pollinator Parade! Dress as your favorite pollinator and meet at the Noble Neighborhood Library garden for face-painting and a musical warmup, then get ready to parade at noon! Stop by the Noble Neighborhood Library during pollinator week (beginning June 20) to get supplies to create costumes.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Wednesday, June 8

Monthly Murder Mystery Kit. Are you a true crime fan? Do you enjoy solving mysteries? If so, you are invited to solve a murder. Follow the clues and pay close attention to the evidence. See if you can solve the case before time runs out. Drop by the University Heights Library on June 8 to pick up a murder-mystery packet (available while supplies last). Solve the case by yourself, or with friends or family. For those 13 and older.