Michael Weber kicks off UH's summer concerts on June 16

The word is out about the University Heights Summer Concert Series—it’s been getting bigger and better over the last few years. Larger crowds have piqued the interest of popular bands, and those bands have thus drawn even more fans from University Heights and surrounding areas.

“University Heights has a nice vibe,” said Michael Weber, lead singer and guitar player of The Michael Weber Show. “The way University Heights supports the arts made me want to be a part of this.”

The Michael Weber Show will open the 2022 University Heights Summer Concert Series on June 16 at Walter Stinson Community Park (“The Walt”). The free show begins promptly at 7 p.m.

While this will be Weber’s first-ever concert in University Heights, residents may have seen him before from the comfort of their own living rooms. In 2018, Weber won MTV’s “Amazingness” talent and variety show.

The rest of the season features an eclectic mix of performers. Concerts take place at The Walt, unless otherwise noted:

June 23 – Flannel Planet. Paying tribute to the very best of 1990s’ alternative, rock, pop, and hip-hop, Flannel Planet’s song list includes hits by The Foo Fighters, The Breeders, Will Smith, Snoop Dog, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

June 30 and July 28 – University Heights Symphonic Band at John Carroll University. The city’s symphonic band will again perform two concerts this summer. The first, on June 30, will be the annual patriotic show, while the concert on July 28 will feature classics, as well as selections from Broadway hits and movie soundtracks.

July 7 – Old Skool. Back by popular demand this season is Old Skool, with its ever-evolving song list. Old Skool will play tribute to the 1980s' and '90s' golden age of hip-hop, R&B, pop, rock, funk, and even classic disco, if the mood is right.

July 14 – Rubix Groove. A nine-member band based in Cleveland, Rubix Groove pushes the limits of new blue funk. The band has a rich, full sound, featuring a three-piece horn section, drums, bass, keyboards, electric guitar, and powerful lead vocals from Shannon Hogarth. The band’s self-titled EP, plus singles “Box of Wine” and “Get it Together,” are available online.

July 21 – Back 2 The Future (concert + movie). Last seen at the 2021 Fall Fest, 1980s’ dance band Back 2 The Future returns to The Walt this summer. Stick around after the concert for a free showing of the 1985 movie “Back to the Future,” starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

Aug. 4 – Oregon Space Trail of Doom (concert + movie). Exploratory rock-jazz band Oregon Space Trail of Doom will put on a concert like none seen before at The Walt. After the show, enjoy a screening of the science-fiction classic “It Came from Outer Space.” The night will be hosted by Leopold and Lenora from WUAB’s “The Big Bad B-Movie Show.”

Aug. 11 – One World Tribe. Offering a musical feast to delight even the most well-traveled listener, One World Tribe is an Afro-beat, funk, Latin and world-beat orchestra with myriad musicians, dancers and extras. With members hailing from Africa, Jamaica and Puerto Rico, One World Tribe is a true multicultural ensemble.

Aug. 18 – Yiddishe Cup. Summer isn’t over until Yiddishe Cup says it’s over. A University Heights tradition, Yiddishe Cup (a.k.a. Funk-a-Deli) is a local klezmer band with a Motown twist that’s been around as long as anyone can remember. Don’t miss Yiddishe Cup’s mashup of “Tradition” from “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Ball of Confusion” by The Temptations.