LEI workshops offer college-essay prep

In January 2012, Lake Erie Ink (LEI), a writing space for youth based in Cleveland Heights, set out to help high school juniors and seniors prepare to write their college-application essays. Ten years after that inaugural workshop, LEI continues to offer students essay-writing support.

Starting in June, LEI will offer “What’s Your Story? College Essay Workshops” to help young people write essays and build confidence in writing about themselves.

Erin Horan, lead teacher of some of the workshops, said, "I want participants of all ages to gain confidence. I think that's a big part of writing the college essay—feeling confident in your voice, your identity, and yourself."

In addition to writing and editing college essays, workshop participants will engage in exercises intended to teach them the social, emotional, and writing skills needed to work on personal narratives in a larger context.

Virtual workshops are scheduled for June 15, June 29, and July 13, 6–7:30 p.m.

For information on cost, and to register, visit https://lakeerieink.org/college-essay/.