Heights Arts presents a Member Show to remember

Heights Arts takes pride in the arts programs it offers, and in the exceptional community of volunteers, staff, board members, patrons and members—all of whom help keep the organization vital. Heights Arts presents a Members Show roughly every other year, to provide a showcase for the talents of its members. The 2022 Members Show opens Friday, June 17, 6–9 p.m., and runs through Sunday, Aug 14.

This year's show features art by all of the 38 Heights Arts members who submitted work, offering a diverse exhibition that embodies a rich and persevering collective identity.

The work of the followng artists will appear in the show: Cynthia Bearer, Sue Berry, Paula Blackman, Melissa Bloom, Stephen Calhoun, Micheal Costello, Leoma Eckles, Julianne Edberg, Marjorie Falk, Zac Gorell, James A. Hall, Thomas Hanger, Jean Hoffman, Lari Jacobson, Renata Jelito, Beverly Joyce, Amelia Joynes, Tricia Kaman, Jerry Keller, Coretta Kutash, Jennifer Leach, Cherie Lesnick, Janet Luken, Janet Mikolajczyk, Charles Mintz, Joyce Morrow-Jones, Roy Pekoc, Sam Pekoc, Gloria Plevin, Elizabeth Prindle, Betz Richards, Charles Schweigert, Jane Small, Maureen Sylak, Jean Wendland Porter, Will Wilson, Mark Yasenchack, and Denise Ziganti.

Also opening at Heights Arts on June 17 is a powerful solo exhibition by local sculptor and mixed-media artist Wayne Neimi, also a Heights Arts member.

Neimi’s work represents a journey from the mind to the finished composition, on display for all to see and consider. After viewers have experienced his work, Neimi hopes that they walk away with the visual encounter deeply embedded into their memories, to be frequently recalled and revisited.

“When beginning a new work, I am not interested in color, form or anything else," said Neimi. "I'm interested in expressing basic human emotions—fear, sorrow, doom, happiness, and so on. The materials I use are many and unlimited. Any material that contributes to the development of human emotion will do.”

These simultaneous exhibitions by Heights Arts members encourage viewers to consider the nuances of identity and expression. Heights Arts plans for the June 17 opening of the two shows to be a "normal" public opening, but advises those planning to attend to check its website, heightsarts.org, verify event details, and check for any new or reinstated COVID protocols.