Students join forces with Noble Litter Busters

Students, family and staff from CH-UH district schools in the Noble neighborhood joined Noble Litter Busters to clean up school grounds in late April.

Susan Clement, leader of the Litter Busters and organizer of the school grounds pickups, met with students to encourage their participation and share the importance of keeping neighborhoods litter free. The principals of Noble Elementary, Oxford Elementary and Monticello Middle schools are enthusiastic about promoting litter awareness among their students.

Noble Litter Busters began in 2018 with the support of a FutureHeights mini grant.

Approximately 15 on-the-move neighborhood residents combine litter pickup with their regular exercise walks. They often can be spotted along Noble Road and throughout the neighborhood, in blue Noble Litter Buster vests. A sign encouraging and recognizing their efforts can be seen at the intersection of Noble and Bluestone roads.

New members are always welcome. If you’d like more information on joining, or perhaps starting a litter-busting group in your neighborhood, contact Clement at susan_clement48@yahoo.com.