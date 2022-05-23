Cain Park announces summer lineup, and free arts festival admission

This summer, Cleveland Heights' Cain Park Arts Festival celebrates 45 years. Admission will be free on all three days of the juried event, July 8, 9 and 10. In addition to the art exhibits, the festival will feature live entertainment, and food concessions will be available.

Cain Park's summer performance season will kick off on June 9, with "School of Rock the Musical," and will close on Aug. 21, with a free concert in Cain Park's Sunday Concert Series.

Residents Day, when the Cain Park Ticket Office opens for Cleveland Heights residents only, is Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (To purchase tickets, residents must have photo ID and show proof of residency. For information, visit www.cainpark.com/316/Residents-Day.)

The full summer lineup of musicals, dance, and concerts is below. For additional information, and tickets, visit www.cainpark.com.

June 9–26: “School of Rock the Musical”

June 11: Laurie Berkner Band, 3 p.m.

June 12: Chris Botti, 7 p.m.

June 14: Tuesday Chamber Music Series, 7 p.m. [Free]

June 18: Multi Music Fest: Legends of Jazz II, 5 p.m.

June 19: Sunday Concert Series, 7 p.m. [Free]

June 21: Tuesday Chamber Music Series, 7 p.m. [Free]

June 23: Ben Folds, 8 p.m.

June 25: Verb Ballets, 8 p.m. [Free]

June 26: 42nd Yiddish Concert in the Park, 7 p.m. [Free]

June 29: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m.

June 30: Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes, 8 p.m.

July 1: Bela Fleck, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, 7:30 p.m.

July 8–10: Cain Park Arts Festival [Free]

July 10: Sunday Concert Series, 7 p.m. [Free]

July 15–17: GroundWorks DanceTheater

July 19: Tuesday Chamber Music Series, 7 p.m. [Free]

July 21: “The Beat Goes On” starring Lisa McClowry as Cher, 8 p.m.

July 22: Eric Benét, 8 p.m.

July 23: Brit Floyd, 8 p.m.

July 24: Sunday Concert Series, 7 p.m. [Free]

July 26: Tuesday Chamber Music Series, 7 p.m. [Free]

July 29–30: Inlet Dance Theatre [Free]

July 31: Sunday Concert Series, 7 p.m. [Free]

Aug. 4–14: “Sondheim on Sondheim”

Aug. 4: Melissa Etheridge, 8 p.m.

Aug. 6: Rennie Harris Puremovement, 8 p.m.

Aug. 7: Apollo’s Fire, 7 p.m.

Aug. 9: Tuesday Chamber Music Series, 7 p.m. [Free]

Aug. 12: Marcella and Her Lovers, 8 p.m.

Aug. 13: Under the Streetlamp, 8 p.m.

Aug. 14: Sunday Concert Series, 7 p.m. [Free]

Aug. 16: Tuesday Chamber Music Series, 7 p.m. [Free]

Aug. 18: An Evening with Aoife O’Donovan and Hiss Golden Messenger, 8 p.m.

Aug. 19: Livingston Taylor, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20: Jim Brickman, 8 p.m.

Aug. 21: Sunday Concert Series, 7 p.m.