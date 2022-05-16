Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 4-18-22

APRIL 18, 2022

Present were President Gabe Crenshaw, Patti Carlyle, Dana Fluellen, Annette Iwamoto, Tyler McTigue, and Vikas Turakhia. Vice President Max Gerboc was absent.

Coventry PEACE Inc. (CPC) board president Krista Hawthorne presented a letter of interest outlining CPC’s desire to purchase the building at Washington Blvd (the former Coventry school). Hawthorne noted that “since the library took ownership of the building, the nonprofit businesses located there have paid more than $450,000 in utilities, rent, and upkeep and have been responsible for all costs related to the building.” CPC does not want to purchase the Washington Blvd. parking lot or the Campus Peace Park. Purchase of the building was said to resolve the issues tenants face: a 25 percent rent hike and the costs of private management of the facility. The letter of interest stated “CPC is willing to assume full responsibility for the building, including obtaining financing to make capital improvements. However, CPC is ineligible for such financing if it does not have legal, long-term control of the building. The library’s sale of the building to CPC would enable the library to devote its time and financial resources on its priorities and CPC to maintain and improve the building as an arts and community center with rents affordable to members of that sector.” The proposed purchase price would be $1, the same amount the library originally paid for the site. Hawthorne looked forward to negotiation for a “purchase and sale agreement between the library and CPC.” Two members of the community spoke in favor of CPC having long term control of the property noting that independence of CPC was always part of the plan and that there was no reason to hire a management company with its accompanying costs.

Tiffani Carter, adult services manager, & Sam Lapides, youth services manager, gave a summer reading program presentation to the board. Programs for preschools, daycares, and teens will offer prizes at multiple points throughout the summer to keep the program fun and engaging.

Total cash balance across the operating accounts, Bauer Fund accounts, and investment accounts was $23,750,742.78. Current interest rates are benefitting the library financially. Expenditures are expected to go up as more vacancies are filled.

The board approved the purchase of new computers and computer drives from the technology fund.

The board amended the 2022 appropriations to refund $16,186.97 to CPC tenants because the amount collected from the tenants exceeded the payments made by the library for utilities.

The board approved a number of change orders to the work at the Coventry Village branch, not initially planned as part of the renovation.

Board president Gabe Crenshaw provided a status update on the CPC building. A feasibility study team underway has met with CPC tenants and library staff. The property management team will meet with CPC board and tenants. New leases will be issued by the end of June 2022. Crenshaw stated that the library hoped the tenants will want to stay in the building under the new rent structure and that this will be sustainable for the CPC and its member organizations.

Meeting room reservations have reopened for rooms at the University Heights Branch and the Lee Road Branch with changes to occupancy numbers in response to still present COVID precautions. However, no social events can be held at this time. Joint board meetings between government bodies serving Cleveland Heights and University Heights have returned after a three-year hiatus. Strategic Planning starts for 2023-2025 plan. Human Resources Manual review is taking place. Demolition of Noble Road Presbyterian Church is almost complete. A new Libcal web calendar/meeting room management system is being installed. Next month there will not be a director’s report. A May and June report will be presented at the June board meeting.

Adult Services Librarian John Piche was requested to be the moderator for a four-person panel discussion on the right-of-way in Cleveland Heights. This Zoom event was sponsored by Future Heights.

Youth Services Associate Steve Eigsti visited Hebrew Academy’s new Cleveland-Oakwood campus to celebrate the 100th day of kindergarten.

The Little Free Food Pantry was relocated from the Nobel Road churchyard to front of the Noble library.

There is a continuing upward trend in library visitors. Fifteen to twenty percent of circulation remains digital.

The next meeting is May 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Road library

LWV Observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.

Information about the board, board meeting minutes and audio recordings of board meetings can be found at https://heightslibrary.org/locations/heights-libraries-board/