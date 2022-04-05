Heights voters say no on Issue 9, yes on 10 and 20

In the May 3 primary election, Cleveland Heights voters passed Issue 10, approving an amendment to the city charter that shifts the clerk of council role to the legislative, from the executive, branch. They voted down Issue 9, an ordinance which called for the city to build a “public activity park” in Cedar Lee, on a 1.07-acre plot that is part of a development agreement between the city and Flaherty & Colllins, the developer.

According to unofficial results reported by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE), 73% of voters said yes on Issue 10. They opposed Issue 9 by approximately the same percentage, with 72.83% voting no on that issue.

In University Heights, voters passed Issue 20, a charter amendment that expands “the number of permitted eligible candidate for open positions in the police and fire service.”

The BOE’s unofficial results for each of the local ballot issues are:

CH Issue 9: 2,358 (27.17%) voted Yes; 6,320 (72.83%) voted No.

CH Issue 10: 6,031 (73%) voted Yes; 2,231 (27%) voted No.

UH Issue 20: 1,277 (71.30%) voted Yes; 514 (28.70%) voted No.

Complete May 3 primary election results, and updates, can be viewed on the BOE website, boe.cuyahogacounty.gov.